My Style: Paula Cadermatori

Milan-based Paula Cadermatori is an accessories designer and founder of the namesake brand. Paola, whose origin if from Italy and Brasil, is best known for her attention to detail and her colourful creations.

Please describe your style in three words.

Contemporary, sophisticated, detailed. And feminine!

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Not respecting the proportions of your body.

What are your favourite fabrics?

I don't really have a favourite material. Leather, suede, kidskin, different techno fabrics, I love most of them, and I often mix them to create unique combinations. I believe that it's the craftsmanship behind these materials that gives an extra value to the product itself.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Not really. I love mixing different styles so I often wear branded clothes with vintage pieces.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

Milan, obviously! Of course, it depends on a variety of factors and what you are looking for, but I think Milanese women have an innate sense of class.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I could be both, it depends on the day.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I don’t have any rules. I wear what I like and of course what makes me feel comfortable with myself.

Celebrities and style...

It’s always a surprise!

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

My bracelets. I love wearing then and especially when I mix and match them with each other in different outfits.

A woman should always look…

Beautiful, but without showing off.

Who taught you what you know about style?

The life I live every day. With that being said, my grandmother and her amazing style definitely inspired me a lot, but I’m still constantly learning. While I have my own style, I love looking at what other people wear, as well as checking out the latest trends and proposals from the world of fashion.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

Depending on the mood of the day! If I have meetings and appointments I usually wear high heels and a more “formal” outfit, but I you will often see me wearing a pair of jeans with sneakers.

What is your biggest regret?

I sometimes think I would love to have had more time for myself.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Black is a passe-partout. Always try to select the right accessories with your outfit. Be refined and sensual at the same time.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really, I usually buy what I like without making things complicated. But I do have a ritual when I create my collection: I isolate myself in my studio, put my headphones on with some good music playing and then give vent to my creativity. I love that moment!

We will never see you wearing...

Short trousers and campero boots!

Which new designers do you follow and why?

J.W. Anderson, The Attico, and Marco de Vincenzo, to name a few. I think they have brought freshness and novelty in the fashion system. Let's say a new point of view!

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Ada Kokosar.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her nails. I’m obsessed with manicure and pedicure.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My bags and my shoes. They are all part of my life, they are my creations!

The one image that defined your approach to style...

Matisse’s Cut-Out.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

Right now, I would say Gucci.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

Her leggings.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

I don’t think so. In my own collections, and especially in my shoes line, I always try to create feminine and sensual styles that are also comfortable. It’s important because you have to wear them all the day. The same goes for bags, they should be beautiful but at the same time functional because we carry them with us every day.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Ada Kokosar.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Better to see the glass half full than half empty!