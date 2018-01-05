My Style: Carlos Castillo

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

I would say not feeling comfortable with oneself. Trying to be what you are not.

Please describe your style in three words.

Authentic, rugged and timeless.

Do you believe in role models?

We believe more in inspiration. You have to take what you like from each person and put it all together.

What are your favourite fabrics?

All natural ones but definitely heavy wools.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Strident ones. You cannot dress like a clown.

Which city has the best-dressed men?

That would be Munich.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Somewhere in between the two.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I go for nice textures, an interesting colour palette and what feels comfortable.

Celebrities and style...

Normally confront each other.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Our Kennedy jacket.

A man should always look like…

Himself.

Who taught you what you know about style?

We are a fourth generation company so I guess this answers your question.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

I usually select things depending on emotions. If you are sad, you choose darker colours; on other days you tend to get riskier.

What is your biggest regret in terms of style?

That wearing just about everything is allowed.

The three essential things a man should know about style are…

The right shapes (patterns), the right colour combinations and to wear clothes that match his personality.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really.

Is there an item will never see you wearing?

Short socks.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

There are many, not necessarily new. For example, I like Stone Island for the way they invest in cloth technology and Margaret Howell for the way they make things look simple but elegant — we can talk about this for hours. Each designer has something of value to offer for me.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

My grandad.

What is the first thing you notice on a man?

His class. And his elegance. These are things you can recognise miles away.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

Vintage garments from my family. Garments made for all our ancestors.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Never is very general. If you mean by always, probably none.

One article of clothing that a man needs to pay close attention to is…

Accessories. It can change your look completely.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Of course not.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Be yourself and be confident. Don't look to your sides. Just try to do what you really believe in.