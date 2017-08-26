My Style: Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Trying to dress a certain way when deep down you just know you don't feel comfortable.

Please describe your style in three words.

Confident. Colourful. Considered.

Do you believe in role models?

Yes, I do. Even more so now that I have two daughters.

What are your favourite fabrics?

I love rigid cottons that hold their shape.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I really don't think jeans should be tucked into knee high boots unless you are a supermodel!

Which city has the best-dressed women?

London!

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

There are both conservative days and bold days in my life. I have a male boss, so sometimes I dress for him, sometimes I dress for my female colleagues. That's when it becomes more bold than conservative. Women love to be complimented by women.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Skirts below the knee. No more ballet pumps, they are terrible for your feet! Nothing too tight. Bigger always looks more expensive.

Celebrities and style...

Don't necessarily go hand in hand, even though they are paid vast sums by certain brands to wear their clothing or sit on the front row of a fashion show.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Men's T-shirts, always (and usually by Uniqlo).

A woman should always look like…

She is in control.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My mother, without me realising it. I remember her applying make up and always, always wearing skirts. And my aunt; so tall, chic, sincere and glamorous and taken from the world far too young.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

I get up so early I select it the night before. I usually don't check the weather, I check my schedule and work out what kind of a day it's going to be, what kind of 'armour' I will need. For me, being casual and easy is far more practical and efficient than uptight and ungraceful (for example, wearing uncomfortable shoes and skirts that ride up).

What is your biggest regret?

Not learning an actual skill that is applicable no matter where and what age you are, such as law or medicine. Anyone can build a brand on social media, for example. No one can pretend to practise law or medicine.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Never buy anything after 4pm. You are often tired and hungry and likely to make poor decisions!

We will never see you wearing...

Leather trousers or faux leather leggings.

Which are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

All my Roksanda dresses, they lift the spirits and always result in a compliment which is a lovely feeling. And my Gucci loafers....

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

I will always have a soft spot for Valentino, from the vibrant red gowns to the exceptional detail we now see under Maria Grazia Chiuri.