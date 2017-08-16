My Style: Jordan Carlyle

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Not really, as long as the end result is reflective of one's self. If you can really own what you wear, who am I to judge?

Please describe your style in three words.

Detailed, current, elegant.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Trying too hard. Style should look and feel effortless.

Do you believe in role models?

I do, absolutely. I am inspired by many others, but ultimately I believe in being authentic to your self.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Cashmere, cotton, and leather. Maybe it's not a fabric, but it's a must.

Which city has the best-dressed men?

Paris, London, and New York.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I'd say bold and boldly conservative.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Try not to be a victim to fashion trends.

Celebrities and style…

Is something that can work with the right stylist.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Sunglasses.

A man should always look like…

Himself.

Who taught you what you know about style?

True style is not taught, it's something that you are born with. You either have it or you don't.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

It really depends on my day, but it's always reflective of my mood.

What is your biggest regret?

I have no regrets, as cliché as that sounds.

The three essential things a man should know about style are…

Getting the quality and the fit of a garment right and wear your clothes with confidence.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really sure if this is a ritual, but I always prefer to shop by my self.

We will never see you wearing...

Crocs or Uggs!

The most stylish person you have ever seen...

My best friend, Fabiana Machado. She is so chic!

What is the first thing you notice on a man?

It's a toss up between his watch, shoes and smile.

The one image that defined your approach to style...

I really don't have one.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

He is not really new, but I'm obsessed with anything Hedi Slimane does.

The only article of clothing that a man needs to pay close attention to is…

Definitely his shoes.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My sunglasses and coats collection.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

The opposite. Comfort is essential to good style.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Tom Ford.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Fabiana Machado.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

“Dressing well is a form of good manners” — Tom Ford.