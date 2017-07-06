My Style: Maria Jernov

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Stop thinking about it too much and wear what you love! I always used to think there was a “right way” to dress in order to be stylish but that’s bullshit.

Please describe your style in three words.

Classic, playful, and unfulfilled.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Wearing something that doesn’t make you happy, it's a huge mistake!

Do you believe in role models?

Yes, most definitely. I think everybody needs someone to look up to or to mirror themselves in. Maybe it’s God, maybe it’s Beyonce, but either way it’s great.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Right now I would say silk (so easy, right?). I love how elegant it looks — and it also makes you feel like you are constantly on vacation.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Not at all, style is so individual. However, I must say that it annoys me when people dress carelessly or in a really boring way.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

Milan and Los Angeles. There so different types of women in each city, but both so deliciously dressed. Milanese women are colourful and brave at every stage of their life. Los Angeles women are loose and breezy, I love the salty curls and maxi dresses. Yum!

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I'm both. I love conservative items like a good suit or a pearl necklace but I also love vintage Marni dresses covered in big pink ruffles.

Celebrities and style...

Is not something that always goes hand in hand.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Jeans, apparently I can’t have enough of them. There seems to be more and more of them in my closet as seasons go by and none of them are the same to me! I love each pair.

A woman should always look like…

However she wants.

Who taught you what you know about style?

I don’t know if I was ever “taught” — I kind of just did what I wanted and paid attention to the feedback I got from people. Having said that, I'm still finding my style and I don’t know if I will ever stop evolving it.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

I try to stop and think before I buy something. I tend to impulse buy if I don’t hold my horses.

We will never see you wearing...

Ask me again when I'm 70 years old, maybe I'll be able to answer this then.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

I've become a big fan of the new Danish brand Résumé. I love their playful style, their clothes suits my closet well!

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

The first time I saw Jennifer Grace from The Native Fox I got quite a style crush. It’s been a love affair that has lasted ever since. That girl’s got some balls!

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

I'd have to say her hair and the quality of her clothes. Not so much the brand or how in season it is but the quality. It says a lot about a person.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My gold signet ring that I intend to give to my future daughter so that her daughter and her grand daughter will inherit. That one in particular is quite special to me.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Henrik Vibskov continues to surprise and amaze me. His collections are such a handcraft. And even though his clothes are not really my style I love every piece.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Not at all! Comfort does not equal ugly or bad taste in my opinion. You can most definitely be comfortable and look stylish at the same time.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Birgitte Nilia, she has amazing taste that I just can’t get enough of!

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

“If you want it, you have to work for it”. As said by my dad and many other great men.