My Style: Sasha Wixson

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Dress to lift your spirits, don’t be afraid to take calculated risks, and invest in timeless style and quality.

Please describe your style in three words.

Refined, elegant, and edgy.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Matching everything together. A better approach would be to wear complimentary pieces, not matching.

Do you believe in role models?

Not in the traditional sense. My inspirations come from nature and past civilisations. From flora/fauna to elaborate costumes created for an ancient Aztec high priestess to the workwear clothing of enslaved labourers who built the mystical Egyptian pyramids.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Silk tulle lace, vicuña, ultra-light tech fabrics, and Sea Island cotton.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

White socks and strappy sandals. One would think the phenomenon might expire, but it seems to have an endless half-life.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

Paris. Followed by Paris.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Classic (with a touch of unconventionality).

What are the rules for the way you dress?

I start with the scent, followed by shoes. I then add layers of clothing, accessorise with a pièce de résistance, and finish with an elegant or sporty coat.

Celebrities and style...

Yield great influence, but don’t always complement each other.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Heels! Manolos in particular! Trench coats, scarves and soft knits.

A woman should always look like…

She is effortlessly chic!

Who taught you what you know about style?

It cannot be taught; it is innate and it evolves through experimentation. However, inspiration can come from all corners of the world.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

I listen to how I am feeling, I consult the weather and I think about for what colours and textures the occasion calls.

What is your biggest regret?

No time in life for regrets. #carpediem

Do you have any shopping rituals?

I buy pieces that are timeless, are constructed beautifully and feel supremely soft. Those are the pieces that will last forever. You may wonder why would one want to hold on to something forever in a fast changing world of fashion…because I will always love the juxtaposition of vintage with the modern.

We will never see you wearing...

Crocs! As heavenly as I have heard they feel, it will never happen for me…heels are my Crocs!

Which new designers do you follow and why?

This is difficult to answer as my inspirations and admirations are for all things old and vintage. Having said that, from the emerging designers I really appreciate the elegance of Khaite and the street-smart of Demna Gvasalia for Vetements.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Caroline, Princess of Hanover, Jane Birkin, and Claire Underwood (House of Cards).

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

The energy she exudes as an outward expression.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My very first bra, my grandmother’s jewellery, vintage underwear and corset, a Comme des Garçons raw denim dress, my father’s slim Samsonite briefcase, my grandfather’s pocket watch.

The one image that defined your approach to style...

All images photographed by Paolo Roversi, I could definitely get lost in his world of colour tones…

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Hubert de Givenchy when he was designing wardrobes for Audrey Hepburn. Cristóbal Balenciaga’s haute couture silhouettes in the 1950’s. Alexander McQueen and his endless imagination and sensational showmanship! Nina Ricci during the Peter Copping era. Delicate design sensibilities, forward approach to materials parings, juxtaposed with the palette of a fine artist. Simplement magnifique!

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

Underpinnings, it is the closest to her skin. Many of the most stylish women I know too often treat innerwear as an afterthought since it is hidden. But for me that’s where it all begins.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Comfort and style are not necessarily mutually exclusive, but if I was forced to prioritise… aesthetics over comfort, always!

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Tilda Swinton, Natalia Vodianova.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Design for yourself and trust that making yourself happy is contagious. Don’t ever let fear become an obstacle in life.