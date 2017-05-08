My Style: Storm Westphal

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Not feeling comfortable in what you are wearing. This and being true to yourself are the most important things.

Please describe your style in three words.

Minimalist, edgy, classic.

Do you believe in role models?

Yes! Role Models can have a huge impact in your life and help achieve your goals by making you feel more determined.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Linen in the summer as it gives this nice feeling of freedom and wool in the winter for ultra comfiness.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

There are moments where you totally object to a combination; then all of a sudden it becomes a trend, and a week later you are wearing it. Having said that, I can't see myself doing combining red, white and green in one outfit.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

I would say Paris. I felt so underdressed there!

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Bold! ;)

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Less is more, but don't forget to add a small twist, like a statement hoodie to heels or a cap to a business look.

Celebrities and style...

Is not something that I would actively search for. The only celebrities' styles I love are of Rachel Bilson, the Olsen Twins, and Victoria Beckham.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

It has to be hoodies. Especially in winter, they are so comfy and easy to style.

A woman should always look like…

However, she wants to look like! #girlpower

Who taught you what you know about style?

I always had a thing for fashion. Over the years, you tend to develop your own personal style and figure out what suits you and what not. This, and through style inspirations such as bloggers and various magazines.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

Based on my mood. Sometimes, I'm in the mood to try out a new combination — it's easy to tell that, as suddenly the floor is full of clothes (oops!).

What is your biggest regret?

I can't really think of something; I guess we learn from our mistakes.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Feel comfortable, be yourself and try to be a bit creative. Challenge yourself in style.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

I don't really buy spontaneously; I rather think about it, and if I am still craving it after two days, then I have to buy it.

We will never see you wearing…

My personal style is still evolving, so I don't want to say something that I could be wearing in two months time from now.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

William Fan! His clothes offer the perfect twist between clean, minimalistic and edge through special cuts and oversized, just my style!

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

There are so many! But I love Shini Park, Lena Lademann, and Diana Z Wang.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Like my dearest friend Nina said, her shoes and bag are the first things that I notice.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My small designer bags collection.

The one image that defined your approach to style…

There are a more than a hundred running around my head.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Victoria Beckham, I am her biggest fan!

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

The basic white T-shirt should fit perfectly!

Is comfort an enemy of style?

No way! You can be comfortable and super stylish too.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Desiree Kastull from Teetharejade.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Be nice to everyone you meet along the way! You never know who you will bump into a second time.