My Style: Frank Lin

The three essential things a man should know about style are…

Black is always an option. Suits need to fit properly. Charisma is more important than brand name clothes.

Please describe your style in three words.

Simple, classy, comfy.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Trying too hard.

What are your favourite fabrics?

As a fashion design student, I have a different kind of relationship with fabrics since I learned that it's not only about their look and feel, but also about their functionality. Having already worked with several ones, I can say that they all have their advantages and disadvantages. I really like structured fabrics and I have a soft spot for linen as its super easy to work with and it feels good on your skin, especially during summer.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I don’t mix black and brown.

Which city has the best-dressed men?

I'd say Paris. I have the feeling that men there have this certain way of serenity when it comes to dressing up. Maybe it's because of this romantic notion I have about the city in general.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

It depends; I can be conservative and bold on occasion. And sometimes I’m conservative in a very bold way. [laughs]

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I always try to be classy without being boring. But in general: Less is more.

Celebrities and style...

Are often not very authentic, as they all have stylists or contracts with huge brands.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

I have a lot of white t-shirts!

A man should always look like…

He’s confident in what he is wearing.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My parents or my family aren’t into fashion at all, so I guess it wasn’t a person who taught me. I was always extremely interested in fashion photography, and I started working in the fashion industry when I was a teenager, which I think influenced me a lot.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

I just grab one piece and then think about how to combine it. It's mostly spontaneous.

What is your biggest regret?

I thought about this question for about five minutes, and I really have no answer…which kind of pleases me.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Yes, I usually walk into a shop three or four times before buying something. I’m definitely not a spontaneous buyer.

We will never see you wearing…

Crocs. Probably the ugliest thing on earth.

The most stylish person you have ever seen…

I really admire David Gandy. I met him once during London Fashion Week and his style really spot on. Although I probably couldn’t wear what he wears, I really love his style approach. But that's probably because he looks good in almost everything.

What is the first thing you notice on a man?

His posture and then his eyes.

The one image that defined your approach to style…

Dickie Greenleaf played by Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley will forever be my summer style inspiration.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

I’m a big fan of Craig Green. I think he’s having a very fresh take on modern menswear.

The only article of clothing that a man needs to pay close attention to is…

You should never pay attention to only one article. It’s all about the combination of items.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

A Burberry trench coat with my initials on it, which the brand gifted to me, and a Gucci bag I bought last Christmas.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Not at all. Except for Crocs, they’re literally the enemy of style.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

I’m a huge fan of what Christopher Bailey did and does with Burberry. Every season I’m impressed by the creative world they’re building up.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Hien-Le, he’s not only one of my favourite German designers but also a very kind person and a good friend.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Normal can never be amazing.