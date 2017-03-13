My Style: Sophie Lomax

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Don’t follow a fashion just because it is on trend. Find the silhouettes and cuts that flatter your figure and then play around with fabric, colour and pattern to develop your own individual style. Style should be fun — if it makes you smile, throw on a neon sweater or a pair of bright red heels.

Please describe your style in three words.

Classic, monochrome, understated.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

To forget to put jewellery on, it can make or break an outfit.

Do you believe in role models?

To me, my mother is my role model, in terms of drive, outlook on life, and style. I think it's important for a young woman to have a strong female in their life to aspire to.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Lace, cashmere, and silk.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Anything matchy-matchy or double denim! I don’t like looking too put together.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

Paris, especially during Fashion Week. Parisian women are so chic; they exude a timeless style rather than following fashions and trends.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Conservative in fashion, bold in jewellery — for me, my overall style is all about balance.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Coco Chanel's words always echo in my mind in terms of accessories - "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off." At the same time, if something makes you feel good, wear it; feel confident, and the compliments will flow.

Celebrities and style…

Should (but don't always!) go hand in hand. Awards season is always my favourite, especially to see how jewellery and haute couture compliment each other on the red carpet.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Jewellery — especially diamond rings. I like to alternate my jewellery daily, from a stack of mixed metal diamond eternity rings, to statement cocktail rings, depending on my mood and outfit. You can never have enough diamonds; they are a girl's best friend after all!

A woman should always look like…

She is happy and enjoying herself. A smile makes a big difference. No one should take life too seriously. Work hard and play hard is definitely one of my mottos. A woman should embrace her uniqueness and individual style, rather than looking like a copy of her friends or celebrities.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My mother, friends, and Vogue.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

If I have meetings, I tend to choose something more tailored and elegant. If I have a day of designing, then something more comfortable like an oversized cashmere jumper. I always keep a supply of heels under my desk and red lipstick in my handbag to lift an outfit if something last minute pops up!

What is your biggest regret?

Not purchasing a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag I spotted in Paris at the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen. It was a bargain but being a student at the time my common sense got the better of me - that bag still haunts me to this day! Also, at six-foot-tall, I never fully appreciated my height till recently. I’ve started wearing heels regularly. Previously I never wanted to draw attention to myself, but I have since realised that I should be proud and make the most of it.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Quality over quantity is the rule I try to keep when shopping, though the occasional impulse purchase isn’t a bad thing — you never know where or when you might discover a gem. On a recent trip to Vicenza, I stumbled into a beautiful Italian leather shop and fell in love with a clutch bag. I knew I wouldn't see another like it and I couldn't let it get away!

We will never see you wearing...

Culottes and I don’t seem to get on; I am very envious of anyone that can pull them off. I look like I’m wearing trousers I have outgrown.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

I particularly admire jewellery designers Jessica McCormack, Noor Fares, and Yvonne Léon. All are women who have created their own companies, each with a strong and uniquely identifiable aesthetic, but each creating fine jewellery which is fun and wearable. I am a strong believer that jewellery should not be locked away and kept for special occasions, but worn and enjoyed. In terms of fashion, I admire Victoria Beckham hugely both in terms of her designs and business.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

There are three very different women I look to in terms of style, and these are Victoria Beckham, Chiara Ferragni, and Olivia Palermo. Victoria Beckham always looks so well groomed, and she is a key example of someone who has worked out what silhouettes really work for her figure. Chiara Ferragni has so much fun with her appearance, isn’t afraid to experiment with colour and fabrics, and layers her jewellery beautifully. Olivia Palermo has so much natural beauty and looks just as stylish dressed down in jeans and sneakers as she does in a cocktail dress.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her jewellery; I can’t help it, I’m like a magpie.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

A mink jacket my grandmother gave me, Valentine Hoop Earrings by 77 Diamonds, a black N. Peal cashmere roll neck, a leather &Other Stories skirt, and my jeans collection — having long legs once I find a cut I like, I snap them up in every colour.

The one image that defined your approach to style...

When studying textile design at school, I came across the exhibition Rara Avis (Rare Bird): The Irreverent Iris Apfel. Held at the Met, it celebrated the style of the ever-vivacious Iris Apfel. I remember looking at photographs of Apfel and thinking that she had developed a very iconic and timeless style with a sense of personality and mischief. I think my sense of style is evolving throughout my twenties and though my style is very different to Iris Apfel, I hope to develop an iconic style just as she has.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

Valentino for their detailing and beading, I always look to their new collections for design inspiration. Alexander McQueen for their bold and adventurous silhouettes and patterns, also their use of accessories from jewellery to headwear and shoes — to me they create wearable art. Dior and Chanel for their timeless style, which is reinvented each season, I am always so excited to see what each show will bring. Amanda Wakeley for classic and wearable pieces that can take you from day to evening with just a pair of heels and some lipstick.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

A high-street outfit can look high end with the right pair of shoes and jewellery.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Not in the slightest, women should feel comfortable in themselves and confident in everything they wear.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Photographer Leo Bieber.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

“Do it with passion or not at all.” For me, drive and ambition are very important, and I apply this to every aspect of my life, whether that be in work, relationships or hobbies.