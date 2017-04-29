My Style: Pia Hallstrom

Swedish-born Pia Hallstrom is the founder of the namesake fine jewellery brand. Prior to this, Pia worked as a head designer at Burberry. She is based in London.

Please describe your style in three words.

Classic with an element of the unexpected.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Following a single trend and not taking into count what looks good on you.

Do you believe in role models?

Yes, very much so. I love simplicity and masculinity. Coco Chanel is my biggest role model.

Which are your favourite fabrics?

I love jacquard. Both knitted motifs and messages in sweaters as well as the woven kind with florals and patterns. It's a bit like a furniture fabric.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Not really.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

It’s still Paris.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Both. I adore wearing unexpected, slightly wacky combinations of classics.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I like colour combinations or a statement piece, either on the top or the bottom. I tend to match the style, mood or colour of my bag and jacket, or trousers and shoes — never both.

Celebrities and style...

Are slightly overrated. I prefer off duty looks.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Handbags and jewellery. It’s all in the accessories for me.

A woman should always look like...

She has respect for herself and her surroundings. I believe in old fashioned dressing values.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My grandmother. She was over the top and flamboyant and I loved it…no holding back!

How do you select your clothing every morning?

It depends on many factors, from the weather, to my mood and what the day ahead holds.

What is your biggest regret?

Passing up on classics. My most memorable fashion regrets include the perfect army green Hermès Birkin bag and the perfect pair of black Chanel motorcycle boots.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Understand what suits you. Know when too much really is too much. Fashion should be fun, experiment and don’t take yourself too seriously.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

No, but rituals might save me some money (laughs).

We will never see you wearing...

Culottes and clogs.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

Currently, I love Alexandra Rich.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

I’m a fan of two women with different styles; Arizona Muse and Kate Hudson.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her essence, her aura and the ease with which she carries herself.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My bag and jewellery collection. Also my grandmother’s floral silk corset jacket from the 40's. It has gorgeous small puffed sleeves and a very tight fit. I wear it like a small shrunken blazer. It's like a jewel and it completes any outfit.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

I would say Chanel and Isabel Marant.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

A coat, jacket or fake fur, depending on the season, is almost like an accessory. It completes an outfit.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Maybe. In any case, uncomfortable outfits don’t give you that cool relaxed ease.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

If it doesn’t fit, don’t buy it. Sounds clichéd but it’s true. We all get carried away sometimes.