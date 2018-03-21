My Style: Victoria Magrath

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I don’t think dressing should have any rules. As long as you feel safe, confident and comfortable, then you do you.

Please describe your style in three words.

Mood-based, confident, eclectic.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Adding too many items or accessories to one outfit. Often less is more.

Do you believe in role models when it comes to role models?

Yes, I do. Some people have morals, principles and an ethos that others can learn from in order to inspire their own goals, dreams and character.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Silk and suede.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I don't, really. Everyone can make outfits and styles work for them if they walk with confidence. Maybe not pairing bright green and red together though...

Which city has the best-dressed women?

London. This city inspires women to be powerful, sophisticated and extremely well dressed.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold when it comes to dressing?

I’m on the bolder spectrum, absolutely. I never dress conservatively per se, I am more about mixing tailored, classic styles with bolder colours.

Celebrities and style...

Are often put together by some of the coolest and most creative stylists who don’t get enough credit in my opinion.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

My new Max Mara camel coat. I'm the biggest fan of camel coats (always have been), so my new coat is literally my dream come true.

A woman should always look like...

She is confident in her own skin.

Who taught you what you know about style?

Reading the pages of Vogue, Elle, Glamour and the designers and bloggers from around the world who have their own take on style.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

According to my mood, always. Some days I'll be in full black, some days I'll be in a suit and other days I'll be in a white T-shirt and jeans. It depends on where I’m going, who I’m impressing or how I’m feeling.

What is your biggest sartorial regret?

Some of the styles I used to wear in my early teens. Kappa tracksuits spring to mind. But my regrets often come from no previous planning and having to slip into a dress for an event that I didn't feel comfortable in and it didn't flatter me.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are...

To wear items that she knows she will feel amazing in. To pair items together that work aesthetically rather than clashing in the worst possible way. Shoes are the best way to complete your look.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

I usually shop online for everything now. But if I happen to find myself in Selfridges, I love nothing more than shopping there alone for hours.

Is there an item will never see you wearing?

The Gucci slip-ons. They are just not me in the slightest.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

I really love the creative direction of Virgil Abloh for Off White. I think his designs are so alternative in a place where a lot of styles look the same.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Victoria Beckham. She is my style icon and just so fabulous!

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Probably their hair, then their makeup and then their accessories. Whatever is truly standing out that day, I guess.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

A pair of navy jacquard Dior lace up boots from their runway collection in 2016. A white tweed Balmain blazer from their current collection and the Max Mara camel coat I mentioned earlier.

Is there one image that defined your approach to style?

A picture of Dior's ‘New Look’ — women in tailored yet feminine attire with heels. It’s what I believe to be an image of the classic, sophisticated lady. My style has probably been inspired for years due to that one look.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

Dior. You might have guessed by now that it’s my favourite fashion house. Maria Grazia’s collections for the past few seasons have blown me away. But I also adore Victoria Beckham, Anya Hindmarch, Mary Katrantzou, Balmain and Burberry.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is...

Her outerwear. It's the item that covers your other clothing, so it needs to be gorgeous.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

It doesn’t always have to be. A lot of footwear brands looks amazing but also create comfortable shoes. And there are so many dresses by brands which design items that are truly comfortable. But in some cases, those beautiful shoes will have to be painful for a few hours and we just have to live with it.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

You live, you learn. It’s always been a quote I have lived by, hence why I got it tattooed on me — as it can be applied to everything. If you’ve worn something and hated it, you'll learn from it. If you went to a party you hated and knew you shouldn't have bothered, you learn from it. Everything you do in life, teaches you a lesson in some way or form.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Xenia van der Woodsen.