My Style: James Stewart

James Stewart is a television and radio presenter and can be heard on the UK’s largest commercial radio station, HEART. He is based in London.

Which city has the best-dressed men?

London! I don’t think you’ll find a more diverse city in terms of style. It can literally change from street to street and that’s the best thing about fashion for me.

Please describe your style in three words.

Confident, classy and understated.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Overthinking! The best looks are the ones you just chuck together; get it simple and you won’t go far wrong. The same applies to hair too…it looks best when you do less to it. The more you mess around, the worse it gets.

Do you believe in role models?

I do. It’s great to have people to aspire to and to look up to, but at the same time it’s great to just be you. So while I look at what people do, how they work and all that sort of stuff, I’d never try to copy, only take inspiration from them.

What are your favourite fabrics?

At the moment, I’m quite into co-ord suits. Joshua Kane, one of my favourite designers, does some great tailoring using mostly wool, with a mohair blend cloth, which looks and feels great.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I’m not overly bold, style-wise. It’s actually cooler to be a bit more understated than too ‘in your face’. You don’t want to try too hard!

What are the rules in the way you dress?

Just be confident in what you’re wearing. It doesn’t necessarily matter what it is, but if you love it, and you feel good in it, you own it.

Celebrities and style...

Don’t always equate to the same thing.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Flat caps! I’ve never been able to pull it off, I just don’t think I’ve got the right head shape, despite many attempts!

A man should always look like…

He feels.

Who taught you what you know about style?

Myself. I didn’t really know a lot about it when I first moved to London, nearly ten years ago. I used to love reading men’s magazines like GQ and Esquire and through that I began to take an interest in men’s grooming. As I got into TV and Radio, I started going to more and more fashion events and got involved with grooming brands like Johnny’s Chop Shop, who I’m now an ambassador for.

What is your biggest regret in terms of style?

I got talked into buying some limited edition, bright red trainers… they were awful. I looked bit like Ronald McDonald’s evil twin. I sold them on eBay and lost SO much money. Fail.

The three essential things a man should know about style are…

Be you. Be comfy. Be confident.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really, I definitely have to be in ‘that mood’, you know? I can’t just sit down and be like, okay, now I’m online shopping! I’m quite impulsive and often once I get one thing, it just steams rolls!

Is there an item will never see you wearing?

Crocs. Nah.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

Definitely Joshua Kane in terms of tailoring. Honestly, his cuts are amongst some of the best in the world as far as I’m concerned. His suits are amazing. In terms of more of an everyday wear designer it has to be Acne. While not new, they are new to me and their knitwear is amazing.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Oh, there’s a couple! I think Dermot O’Leary is amazing when it comes to effortless style, Tinie Tempah and the way he dresses down suits, and more recently Sam Smith. I love what he is doing with his new look.

What is the first thing you notice on a man?

His smell, is that weird? Ha, I think an aftershave is often the first thing I notice.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

A Burberry trench coat. It was always like my dream item when I was younger and I remember thinking if things ever go alright I’d love to own one, so I’m pretty proud of that. It’s just iconic isn’t it, you can’t go wrong!

Which designer never fails to impress you?

I’m a big Christopher Raeburn fan, he was one of the first people to invite me down to his shows, and I love his collections, year after year.

One article of clothing that a man needs to pay close attention to is…

Accessories. Sounds a bit odd, but I think a necklace, or a ring, or a watch can sometimes make or break a look.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Ha, probably! For me though, if it isn’t comfy I’m not going to wear it!

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Never give up.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Sam Smith! :)