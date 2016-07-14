My Style: Zoe Hardman

Zoe Hardman is a radio and TV presenter. She currently hosts her own radio show across the Heart network and is also known for her charity work. Zoe is based in London.

Please describe your style in three words.

Tailored, classic, and fun.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Wearing something that you don’t feel good in. If you don’t feel comfortable, the outfit will never work.

Do you believe in role models?

Totally! Being able to look up to somebody, whether that’s an athlete, an actor or your mum is key in helping you make decisions and choices growing up. When I was a teenager, my role model was Davina McColl… she’s pretty much why I’m a presenter today!

What are your favourite fabrics?

Leather, faux fur, lace and denim.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

Anything body-con or anything too sparkly!

Which city has the best-dressed women?

I love Parisian style, it's always just so effortless and chic. And when Olivia Palermo goes to Paris… well, it’s almost too much!

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I’d like to think I am bold. I like to have fun with my style. I don’t tend to go for trends, I wear what works for my petite frame and always add a unique little twist to it.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I genuinely don’t have any. One day you’ll find me in a pair of leather trousers and a shirt and the next I’ll be in a little boho dress with a hat…I mix it up constantly.

Celebrities and style…

Don’t necessarily go hand in hand.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Shoes. I am a total shoe hoarder. My entire bedroom and wardrobe is full of them. I have them lined up so that every time I walk into my bedroom I can see them in all their glory. I love how a pair of shoes can change your entire outfit and that feeling a new pair out of their box… it’s pure ecstasy.

A woman should always look like…

Herself. Letting your natural beauty shine through is key. Have the confidence to just be you, because you’re bloody gorgeous.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My mother and grandmother… grandma was one of the first fashion buyers at Liberty’s, she was always so elegantly dressed, with her hair in a bun, wearing a fabulous hat. My mum has always nailed her style, combining good high street with a few designer pieces.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

It really depends on how I’m feeling and what I’m doing. I tend to check the weather, then I lie pieces out on my bed and have a little try on. I love nothing more than picking clothes out for the day, it always manages to make me smile! God, I’m such a girl!

What is your biggest regret?

I don’t have any. You can’t change the past so why spend time regretting it?

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Be bold. Be brave and always dress for you…it’s just fashion after all.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really, I do however go into this shopping haze where I almost have like an outer body experience and go into a trance…I just start pulling clothes and I can’t stop. My boyfriend thinks its very funny.

We will never see you wearing…

Anything that is body-con. Ever!

Which new designers do you follow and why?

I love Self Portrait. The designs are so beautiful and the best thing is the price tag which is on point and isn’t going to break the bank. I’ve got about ten dresses in my wardrobe. Atea Oceanie is also one of my favourites — she just capsulate’s minimalist meets relaxed elegance really well. You need to check out her shorts!

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Olivia Palermo. I always say this, but she just is! The girl knows how to dress and she’s not scared to try something new. I’m also in awe of how polished and glossy she always looks even when she’s popped out to buy some milk.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her makeup. I can’t stand it when women wear too much of the stuff. In my opinion, there is nothing sexier than dewy, clean skin with a lip of lipgloss and mascara.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My Lanvin shoes which I adore but barely wear! And my All Saints leather jacket which I live in. It works with everything and the more battered it gets, the better it looks. Oh, I also have the most beautiful Lulu Guinness bag, it’s the dream.

The one image that defined your approach to style…

Joan of Arc. It's probably a bizarre person to choose but I remember seeing a photo of her in a History class at school and thinking how powerful and strong she looked... this is how I see fashion.

Which designer never fails to impress you?

Designers like Erdem, JW Anderson, Roksanda, who always ram their collections with new and innovative ideas. Things that we really haven’t seen before. I love clothes that impress me and make me feel alive and creative andI think these designers do that really well.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to are…

Her jeans. They can make or break you. Getting badly fitted jeans, ones that are too small or too big, the wrong cut or colour is something that can totally change your body shape. Get it wrong and it really shows.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

No it is not, unless you’re rocking around in your tracksuits all day! You can still dress cool and comfortable but keep looking good. I love a shirt, jeans and leather jacket combination when I can’t really be bothered.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Lilah Parsons. She’s ace.