My Style: Emma Thatcher

Emma Thatcher is a stylist and the co-founder of the website A Style Album . She is based in London.

Please describe your style in three words.

Relaxed, classic with a twist.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Wearing something that you don’t feel comfortable in.

Do you believe in role models?

Yes, absolutely. I look up to lots of people in the fashion industry, I follow their careers and always find it inspiring hearing the stories of how they’ve got to where they are.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Denim, leather, and lace.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I’m not really a fan of body-con clothes.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

Paris. I was a buyer for seven years and travelled there four times a year. They have the effortless look down to a tee.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I’d say conservative with my outfit, but bold with my accessories. That’s my blogging partner Louise Redknapp’s influence, she always has the coolest jewellery and loves a bright coloured Hermès twilly, I’m now obsessed with them.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I tend to stick to a uniform now, I have my go to pieces that I know suit me. It saves me a lot of time and helps to avoid any mess in the mornings.

Celebrities and style...

It's something that really depends on the celebrity! I tend to look more to fashion editors and street style photos for inspiration.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

I’m loving earrings at the moment. I adore Pamela Love’s arrow earrings and have all of Maria Tash's collection on my wish list. I like adding a statement earring to a simple jeans and tee combo.

A woman should always look like...

She’s dressed for herself and not for a man.

Who taught you what you know about style?

My mum and dad, they’ve always been into fashion. As a teenager, my dad would encourage me to wear Doctor Martens if I was wearing a shorter dress or skirt—chunky boots and dresses is now a favourite look of mine. He’s also been wearing Gucci loafers for the last twenty years so he is feeling rather smug about the massive comeback.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

By looking at Pinterest or Instagram! A little bit of style inspiration really helps when pulling my look together.

What is your biggest regret?

Buying the same item in multiple colours, I’m quite bad for that and it’s such a waste.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are...

Wear what suits your body shape, invest in a few good basics, and it does help to have a couple of style icons when you’re stuck for inspiration.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

I’m a massive online shopper and religiously check Topshop, Net-a-Porter and Matches for new arrivals.

We will never see you wearing...

Never say never! I’ve eaten my words too many times as a buyer when I wasn’t feeling a trend and then six months later I was obsessed with it!

Which new designers do you follow and why?

Blaze Milano, they offer a core collection of timeless blazers. Also Racil, they have chic, well cut tuxedos in dreamy colours.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Mira Mikati, I first met Mira when I was a buyer, she always looked so stylish and gave me outfit envy. Mira loves bright colours and has such a unique dress sense. She’s since launched her own label so I get my Mira fix in my own wardrobe. Her bombers are the best.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her vibe. And then her hair.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

My Chloé Susannah boots. They survived Coachella, I literally live in them and the more beat up they get, the more I love them. Also, I treated myself to a monogrammed Burberry rucksack last winter, and I am a bit obsessed with it.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

I love what Gucci has done recently, my pink Gucci loafers have had a pretty good cost per wear. If money was no object, I’d flit between being a Chloé Girl and a Saint Laurent rock chick.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is...

Her underwear.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

No, it’s a necessity for me.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Louise Redknapp, the co-founder of A Style Album.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Find your own style and have the courage to stick to it.