My Style: Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. She has six Top 10 singles in the United Kingdom, while she recently starred as Holly Golightly in a limited 12-week season of Breakfast at Tiffany’s at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Pixie is based in London.

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Less is more. Know how to have fun with your style and follow no rules. Keep it classy but a little bit cheeky too.

Please describe your style in three words.

Classic but contemporary. And fun!

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Probably wearing a dress or a top without making sure that it’s not really see-through when the cameras flash! I’ve learnt my lesson the hard way so I am much more conscious about this now!

Do you believe in role models?

It's good to take inspiration from everything you see, roles models included.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Leather is a classic. Silk, as it’s very elegant. Cashmere, although I don't wear it as much as I would like to since you mostly find it in jumpers. I also like lace; there’s something really romantic and special about it.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I have a newfound love for trainers, which I never used to like. However, I totally hate wedge trainers or any trainer with too many things going on around them. Oh, and I also don't like it when guys wear tank tops.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

London. British fashion is really cool because it's so individual. People have fun—there are no rules and they look so effortless. New York has also a very nice vibe.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I like to wear a mixture of things. However, as I grow older, I am embracing the less is more approach to things. I used to love wearing lots of bangles and strong eye shadow, but nowadays I try to keep it more clean and elegant, especially with red carpet events. However, when I am performing I like to mix it up a bit and wear a bit more crazy with things like fluffy tops and hot pants.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I can do a mixture, from to demure to really fun, wearing old school designs. My favourite period in terms of style is the ‘60s. I love Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe—these two are the icons in my head. Of course, I keep it contemporary. Dress-wise, I love accessories, especially a fun handbag. Their always imaginative bags (as well their shoes) is one of the reasons I love Dolce & Gabbana. In general, I believe it's important to wear something playful and spice it up a bit, I don't want to look too old.

Celebrities and style...

Some get it amazingly right and everyone can take inspiration from, while others get it totally wrong. It's good though that all styles get showcased and everyone can relate to something that they see on the media.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

It's something that changes all the time. My current obsession is sunglasses; I have so many and I really think that they can make or break an outfit.

A woman should always look like…

However she wants, there's shouldn't be any rules. Everyone should be able to express how they feel with their clothes and nobody should judge.

Who taught you what you know about style?

Definitely, my family, as they have always been into designer clothes. I still wear a lot of their stuff, like my mum's vintage Chanel handbags or her Vivienne Westwood clothes. Wearing them has an even more special meaning now, they feel more precious in a way. I have also learnt a lot from all the shows I have been to, as well as from various designers, such as Dolce & Gabbana. Travelling and going to different places plays an important part as I always learn something wherever I go.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

In a mad rush. I am the most unorganised person you will ever meet!

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really. I really love shopping and I love spontaneous buys. I am also a firm believer in retail therapy so I always buy a little something if I am feeling a bit down.

We will never see you wearing...

Anything that is overly see-through, obviously! And wedge trainers.

Which new designers do you follow and why?

My favourite new swimwear brand is Hunza G, they use ribbed materials to make very fitted and super cute designs. Another one is Lisa Marie Fernandez. I also like Mark Fast, he does some amazing fitted dresses.

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

Brigitte Bardot and Edie Sedgwick.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her smile.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

Vintage pieces from my mother's wardrobe, like a vintage Chanel handbag that I once took in Vegas and lost it. I recently played the leading role in Breakfast at Tiffany's and got super connected to the character who wore sunglasses the whole time. These sunglasses saw a lot of laughter and tears and I was really happy that I was allowed to keep them when to play finished.

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

Dolce & Gabbana, I love their clothes as they always fit perfectly. Domenico and Stefano know a woman's body so well, they really get what is flattering and what is not. They keep it fresh and classy, which is a fantastic combination.

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

The main focus should be the dress, but when buying something pay attention to things you can wear again and again. I believe that investment pieces should be accessories (I love my black Dior sunglasses) but keep in mind that an 'it' bag is hard to wear again and again.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

It can be, especially with shoes. But for me, it's important to feel comfortable and I often like to go barefoot.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Danielle Peazer.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. In life, the most important thing is happiness, so try to embrace every moment.