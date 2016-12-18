My Style: Patrick Kahlo

The three essential things a man should know about style are…

Getting the right fit matters a lot. So does knowing how to combine things. Style does not need to be expensive.

Please describe your style in three words.

Simple, cool, elegant.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Pretending you are someone else. Dressing up in clothes that are usually not your style is a mistake in my opinion. You should wear what makes you feel really comfortable and represents your personal style, not a role model's. Having said that, getting inspiration from others is totally fine, everybody does it.

Do you believe in role models?

No, I don't. I would suggest that everybody tries to be the best version of oneself. It's fine to look around for ideas but copying others does not make you stand out.

What are your favourite fabrics?

It’s something that changes often and from season to season. Currently, I am in love with knitwear, and of course my all-time favourite, leather.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

I don't like wearing socks with low-top sneakers, I think it somehow looks weird. Showing ankles looks better than showing socks.

Which city has the best-dressed men?

That's difficult as there are many. I love the clean and cool Scandinavian look, so I give this point to Copenhagen.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

Conservative!

What are the rules in the way you dress?

I must feel comfortable. I even mix black and brown if it fits together [laughing].

Celebrities and style…

Is a combination that doesn't really inspire me. I mostly get my inspiration from Instagram, it's easy and fast to consume.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Shoes!

A man should always look like…

That he spent less time in front of the mirror than his girlfriend.

Who taught you what you know about style?

Honestly, I have learned a lot from my girlfriend Nina. We have been a couple for ten years now and she taught me a lot during this time, I learned a lot from her. She is also the reason I work in fashion.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

It's very easy, as there is not that much colour in my closet. So almost everything fits together.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

Not really. I just hate shopping during the weekend when it's super crowded. I prefer online shopping — I guess it's because of the job I’m doing.

We will never see you wearing...

A lot of colours.

The most stylish person you have ever seen...

There is none that I would call most stylish. There are many well-dressed people out there and everyone has their very own style.

What is the first thing you notice on a man?

Definitely his watch. The watch is a man's status symbol.

The only article of clothing that a man needs to pay close attention to is…

I can't really answer that because there’s not just one thing that needs close attention. It's always a combination of everything, so you need to pay attention to everything you wear.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

A few Cartier watches that I got from the brand to wear.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Not at all, I like dressing comfortably. But comfort is also a matter of selecting the right clothes.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Frank Lin. He is one of the kindest people I've ever met!

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. That's why I decided to quit my job in a fashion agency and started to focus on my own projects. It's the best decision I ever made!