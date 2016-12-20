My Style: Nina Schwichtenberg

Nina Schwichtenberg is the founder of the German lifestyle blog, Fashiioncarpet . She is based in Munich.

Do you have any shopping rituals?

When it comes to investment pieces, I always ask myself if I already have a similar item. In terms of basic and trend-based pieces, I always try to create one or two different looks in my mind before I do the purchase.

Please describe your style in three words.

Modern, ready-to-wear with a special twist.

What is the biggest mistake one can make when getting dressed?

Not feeling comfortable in your outfit.

What are your favourite fabrics?

Wool and suede.

Are there any style combinations that you object to?

When people dress like a 'clown' just to attract attention and get their photo taken.

Which city has the best-dressed women?

New York.

Would you say that you are conservative or bold?

I’d say that I am a mix of both. I like classy pieces with a special twist.

What are the rules in the way you dress?

My outfits always have one or two key-pieces that are in the focus of the look.

Celebrities and style...

Are hard to judge because you don’t know who is responsible for the good or bad styling. I do believe that behind every celebrity’s look is mostly the stylist who has done all the work.

Name one garment/accessory that you can never have enough of?

Cosy, oversized knits.

A woman should always look like…

Herself.

Who taught you what you know about style?

Hmm, that’s difficult to answer. I think it was a process that I went through in my life. My studies, the cities I lived in and the growth of my self-esteem over the years.

How do you select your clothing every morning?

Based on my feelings and the things I need to do during the day. For meetings with clients and partners, my outfits are often more “fashionable” than a working day in front of my laptop!

The three essential things a woman should know about style are…

Style has nothing to do with money. Never wear more than three patterns together. It’s all about the details.

We will never see you wearing...

Never say never!

Who is the most stylish person you have ever seen?

I see so many, especially on Instagram. It’s my daily inspiration. Most of them are bloggers or editors.

What is the first thing you notice on a woman?

Her shoes and bag.

What are the most treasured items in your wardrobe?

I’m a shoe and handbag addict, so my shoes and handbags!

The one image that defined your approach to style...

I don’t have only one image, it’s more like a gallery! ;)

Which fashion house never fails to impress you?

I love Chloé!

One article of clothing that a woman needs to pay close attention to is…

She absolutely needs to pay close attention to her shoes, because shoes can make an outfit good or bad.

Is comfort an enemy of style?

Definitely not. For me it’s all about the combination. Cosy knit and basic denim just fit perfectly with some fancy glitter booties.

Who would you like to recommend for My Style?

Storm from The Adorable Two.

The best words of advice you have ever heard?

You don’t need to wear luxury brands from head to toe.